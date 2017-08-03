FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-RPT-Norway's housing prices slightly down in July
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 9:29 AM / in 2 months

CORRECTED-RPT-Norway's housing prices slightly down in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show y/y prices rose 4.8 pct in July (not June))

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.2 percent in July from June, the third consecutive monthly decline as the cost of buying a home continues to ease from recent record highs, a real estate industry association said on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 4.8 percent in July, below 6.3 percent seen in June and down from 13 percent seen as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction, flooding the market with new homes, have all contributed to the recent market turnaround.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.2 percent in July from June.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)

