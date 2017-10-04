FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's housing prices fell 0.5 pct S/A in September
October 4, 2017

Norway's housing prices fell 0.5 pct S/A in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.5 percent in September from August, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 1.5 percent in August, below 3.1 percent seen in August and down from 13 percent growth seen as late as February, Real Estate Norway said.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to the recent market turnaround.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.6 percent in September from August.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

