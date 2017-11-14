FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's new home sales down 28 pct yr/yr in Oct
November 14, 2017 / 9:05 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Norway's new home sales down 28 pct yr/yr in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 28 percent year-on-year in October while housing starts fell by 44 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 21 percent from last year while housing starts are down 3 percent.

A month ago the corresponding year-to-date numbers were down 20 percent for sales and up 4 percent for construction starts. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

