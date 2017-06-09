Norway risks oil, gas output cut if wage talks fail

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Five Norwegian oil and gas fields will shut down production unless a wage deal is agreed with the Lederne trade union, an industry lobby group said on Friday.

The shutdown would affect fields operated by Statoil , Shell and ENI and would cut output by 443,500 barrels per day, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said in a statement.

The deadline for the talks is at midnight Friday (2200 GMT), but shutdowns would only start on Sunday, the lobby group said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adimaitis, eriting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)