STAVANGER, Norway, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas investments will begin to rise in 2018 after falling for the last four years, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

By 2022, the combined output of oil and gas from the country’s fields could approach record levels last seen in 2004, it added.

Oil and gas would each account for about half of production, the regulator said. ($1 = 8.0599 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)