FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol, VNG present $2.2 bln Norwegian oil and gas plans
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 19, 2017 / 10:21 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Repsol, VNG present $2.2 bln Norwegian oil and gas plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol and Germany’s VNG presented separate plans on Tuesday to develop two Norwegian oil and gas fields for a combined 18.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion), Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said.

VNG’s Fenja oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea, a collection of discoveries previously known under the names Pil, Bue and Boomerang, will cost 10.2 billion crowns ahead of a startup in early 2021, the company told a news conference.

Repsol’s Yme oilfield in the North Sea is expected to cost 8 billion crowns, the company said.

$1 = 8.3685 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.