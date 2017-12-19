Repsol, VNG present $2.2 bln Norwegian oil and gas plans

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol and Germany’s VNG presented separate plans on Tuesday to develop two Norwegian oil and gas fields for a combined 18.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion), Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said.

VNG’s Fenja oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea, a collection of discoveries previously known under the names Pil, Bue and Boomerang, will cost 10.2 billion crowns ahead of a startup in early 2021, the company told a news conference.

Repsol’s Yme oilfield in the North Sea is expected to cost 8 billion crowns, the company said.