TABLE-Norway's preliminary oil output below forecast in Nov
December 20, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-Norway's preliminary oil output below forecast in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output
fell in November, and was 9 percent below the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate's (NPD) forecast for the month, the agency
said on Wednesday.
    The oil production was below the forecast mainly due to an
outage at Eni's          Goliat field and lower than expected
production at Statoil's          Gina Krogh field and
Shell's         Draugen field, NPD added.
    Natural gas production rose from the previous month and
exceeded the official forecast. 
    
    PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION   
                         Prelim Nov   Final Oct   Prelim Oct
Oil                      1.466        1.527       1.540
NGL and condensate       0.347        0.388       0.361
Natural gas              10.9         10.7         10.9
     
    NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil          is the
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.

 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
