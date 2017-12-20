TABLE-Norway's preliminary oil output below forecast in Nov

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output fell in November, and was 9 percent below the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's (NPD) forecast for the month, the agency said on Wednesday. The oil production was below the forecast mainly due to an outage at Eni's Goliat field and lower than expected production at Statoil's Gina Krogh field and Shell's Draugen field, NPD added. Natural gas production rose from the previous month and exceeded the official forecast. PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION Prelim Nov Final Oct Prelim Oct Oil 1.466 1.527 1.540 NGL and condensate 0.347 0.388 0.361 Natural gas 10.9 10.7 10.9 NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)