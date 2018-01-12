CORRECTED-Statnett CEO hopes to upgrade grid at Nyhamna gas plant before 2020

(Corrects headline of JAN. 11 story to “hopes to upgrade” from “says to upgrade”. fixes company’s name in lead)

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian power grid operator Statnett aims to reinforce electricity supplies at the Nyhamna natural gas processing plant before 2020, Chief Executive Auke Lont told Reuters on Thursday.

Gassco’s Nyhamna gas plant relies on a stable supply of electricity from the grid to processes and export North Sea natural gas to Britain or continental Europe.

The final concept for the upgrade has not yet been selected, and Statnett will cut costs compared to its initial forecasts, Lont said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Terje Solsvik)