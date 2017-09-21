FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway central bank now sees first rate hike "well into 2019" -governor
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
September 21, 2017 / 9:06 AM / a month ago

Norway central bank now sees first rate hike "well into 2019" -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank now sees its first rate hike “well into 2019”, its governor said on Thursday, after the bank left its key policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.

“If things are as expected, we are well into 2019 for the first rate hike, ” Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

The central bank’s monetary policy report, which was published with the rate decision, now indicates a rate hike in the first half of 2019, against an earlier view the hike would come towards the end of that year. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.