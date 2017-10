OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank forecasts its key policy rate to reach 1.5 percent in late 2020, the bank’s head of monetary policy unit, Ida Wolden Bache, told a news conference on Thursday.

Her statement came after Norges Bank left its key policy rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent but signalled it could begin to raise it in early 2019. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)