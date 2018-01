(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent on Thursday, as expected by all 16 economists polled by Reuters.

The outlook and the balance of risks for the Norwegian economy do not appear to have changed substantially since the December rate meeting, the board of Norges Bank said in a unanimous decision. (Reporting Oslo newsroom)