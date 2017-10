(Repeats to additional alerts without changes to text)

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent on Thursday, as expected by all 15 economists polled by Reuters.

“The key policy rate is forecast to be 0.5 percent over the coming year, rising gradually thereafter,” Norges Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)