UPDATE 1-Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, as expected
#Banking and Financial News
October 26, 2017 / 8:26 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, currency move, analyst)

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent on Thursday, as expected by all 15 economists polled by Reuters.

The outlook and the balance of risks for the Norwegian economy do not appear to have changed substantially since the September rate meeting, Norges Bank said in a statement.

“New information does not provide a basis for changing the Bank’s assessment of growth in the Norwegian economy. The improvement in the labour market appears to be continuing. Inflation has been slightly lower than projected, while the ... exchange rate is somewhat weaker than projected,” it added.

The decision was unanimous, Norges Bank said.

“Norges Bank provided no new signals at today’s interim monetary policy meeting,” Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

The crown currency weakened slightly on the news, trading at 9.4870 against the euro at 0810 GMT against 9.4803 just ahead of the announcement. (Reporting Oslo newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

