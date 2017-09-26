Norway's 2017 retail sales outlook lowered -Virke

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales will probably grow by 3.5 percent on a nominal basis in 2017, below a June forecast of 4.0 percent, the Enterprise Federation of Norway, also known as Virke, predicted on Tuesday.

In 2018, retail sales will likely also rise by 3.5 percent, it added in a first forecast for that year.

The forecasts, measuring the value of all sales, are not adjusted for inflation. Statistics Norway expects core inflation of 1.6 percent in 2017 and 1.7 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)