Norway's year-end retail sales seen up 1 pct
November 6, 2017 / 9:16 AM / in 21 hours

Norway's year-end retail sales seen up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian retailers will probably see a one percent rise in their 2017 Christmas holiday sales compared to 2016, hitting a level of 56.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.89 billion), the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke) predicted on Monday.

On a per capita basis, Virke predicted the level would be 10,710 crowns.

Norway’s year-on-year core inflation currently stands at 1.0, according to data from Statistics Norway (SSB).

The Virke lobby group represents more than 20,000 businesses. ($1 = 8.1670 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

