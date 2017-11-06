Norway's year-end retail sales seen up 1 pct

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian retailers will probably see a one percent rise in their 2017 Christmas holiday sales compared to 2016, hitting a level of 56.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.89 billion), the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke) predicted on Monday.

On a per capita basis, Virke predicted the level would be 10,710 crowns.

Norway’s year-on-year core inflation currently stands at 1.0, according to data from Statistics Norway (SSB).

The Virke lobby group represents more than 20,000 businesses. ($1 = 8.1670 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)