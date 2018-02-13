FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 13, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Norway Royal Salmon Q4 EBIT misses forecast, 2017 dividend lags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds 2nd and 3rd paragraphs)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa:

* Q4 operational EBIT NOK ‍95​ million (Reuters poll NOK 111 million) vs year-ago NOK 101 million

* Earnings “could have been significantly better” had it not been for outbreak of the ISA salmon disease, CEO Charles Hoestlund said while presenting the Q4 numbers

* CEO: “The extra costs amounted to NOK 55 million, but the overall loss (from ISA) was in the range of NOK 80 million to NOK 100 million”

* Expects 2018 harvest volume ‍42,500​ tonnes (Reuters poll 41,917) versus Jan guidance 42,500 tonnes

* ‍Biomass in sea is 26 per cent higher compared to end of same quarter last year​

* Proposes NOK ‍5.20​ per share in dividend for 2017 (Reuters poll NOK 7.89) vs NOK 9.50 for 2016

* ‍Interest-bearing debt increased by NOK 94 mln to NOK 633 mln after biomass increased by 3,869 tonnes​

* ‍Return on capital employed for last four quarters is 40 per cent

* Expects global harvest volumes to decrease from the fourth quarter 2017 level compared with the same period the year before.

* “We expect a 6 pct increase in global harvest volumes in 2018. We expect 8 pct growth in H1 2018 and 5 pct in H2 2018”

* Company adds that consultants Kontali Analyse have also forecast a growth in global harvest volume for 2018 of 6 per cent. Supply growth for 2018 is expected to increase to a level corresponding to historical demand growth

* Says together with good demand for salmon, this provides the basis for a continued positive market outlook for the industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.