Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon exports to China fell to 523 tonnes last week from 557 tonnes the previous week, but were up from just 17 tonnes in the corresponding week last year, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

The Chinese volumes remain small however when compared to Norway’s overall salmon exports, which last week hit 17,473 tonnes.

The industry considers a recovery of salmon exports to the Chinese market as important, as output has risen this year and prices have fallen.

In late 2016, Norway and China began to normalise political and trading relations following a diplomatic row over the 2010 award of the Nobel Peace Prize to a Chinese dissident.

Salmon exports to Vietnam fell sharply year-on-year however, as the country had previously been seen as a backdoor to China.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week rose to 766 tonnes from 466 tonnes in same week last year.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 77 percent of volumes last week, stable from the previous week.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 56.99 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 70.33 crowns in the same week of 2017, when total export volumes amounted to 14,203 tonnes. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)