Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norway exported 192 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 420 tonnes the previous week but up from just 38 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

While the volumes accounted for a fraction of total exports of 15,060 tonnes last week, Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply, which weigh on prices.

In late 2016, Norway and China began to normalise political and trading relations following a diplomatic row over the 2010 award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

Salmon exports to Vietnam, which has been previously seen as a backdoor to China, fell year-on-year.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week fell to 241 tonnes from 507 tonnes in same week last year.

Volumes to China associated Honk Kong rose to 285 tonnes last week from 209 tonnes in same week last year.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 80.1 percent of volumes last week, up from 75.5 percent from the previous week.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 56.99 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 63.93 crowns in the same week of 2017, when total export volumes amounted to 14,929 tonnes. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)