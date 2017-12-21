Norwegian salmon exports to China jumped last week

OSLO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon exports to China rose to 395 tonnes last week from 291 tonnes the previous week, and from 109 tonnes in the corresponding week last year, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

The Chinese volumes remain small however when compared to Norway’s overall salmon exports, which last week hit 24,639 tonnes.

The industry considers a recovery of salmon exports to the Chinese market as important, as output has risen this year and prices have fallen sharply.

In late 2016, Norway and China began to normalise political and trading relations following a diplomatic row over the 2010 award of the Nobel Peace Prize to a Chinese dissident.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 80 percent of volumes last week.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 53.81 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 69.44 crowns in the same week in 2016, when total export volumes amounted to 19,462 tonnes. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)