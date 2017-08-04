FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Norway's seafood export value rose 2 pct y/y in July -council
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 9 days ago

Norway's seafood export value rose 2 pct y/y in July -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Norway's Seafood Council said on Friday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 2 pct in July vs July 2016, even as volumes were down 4 pct

** The month's overall exports of seafood valued at NOK 6.7 billion ($848.23 million)

** Jan-July export value rose by 8 pct to a total of NOK 53.1 billion, while volumes were up 5 pct

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 7 pct in July to NOK 5 billion while volumes were up 8 pct

** Says average salmon price in July was NOK 64.3 per kilo compared to NOK 66.0 per kilo in July of 2016 ($1 = 7.8988 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.