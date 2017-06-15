FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sea lice levels at Norway's fish farms declined slightly in H1
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 15, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 2 months ago

Sea lice levels at Norway's fish farms declined slightly in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -

** The prevalence of sea lice, a parasite, at Norwegian salmon and trout farming sites declined somewhat in the January to May season compared to the same period of 2016, Norway's Food Safety Authority said in a report late on Wednesday

** The increased use of mechanical measures to remove lice is harming fish however, resulting in higher mortality, it added

** Sea lice prevalence rates are key to determining which regions of Norway will be allowed to expand salmon farming under recently introduced regulations, and which will not

** Norway is the world's top salmon farmer (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

