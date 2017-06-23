FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Norway salmon price could ease in coming week -industry sources
June 23, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

Norway salmon price could ease in coming week -industry sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon could fall by up to 2 crowns per kilo to around 68-69 crowns for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Prices are flat, just below 70 crowns", one producer who declined to be named told Reuters.

A fish exporter expected prices to fall by one or two crowns.

"Prices are down a couple of crowns, on average 68 crowns for deliveries in Oslo. It's a little bit difficult today. Nevertheless prices are still very high, too high in our opinion," the exporter said.

Prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January before dropping to 50 crowns, but have since rallied.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Production costs are at around 32-33 crowns per kilo.

Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later in the year.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

