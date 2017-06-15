FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Norway salmon farmers may lift output by 1.5 pct in 2018 and 2019 based on new regulation
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 15, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 2 months ago

Norway salmon farmers may lift output by 1.5 pct in 2018 and 2019 based on new regulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -

** The Norwegian Seafood Federation says the country's output of farmed salmon could increase by 1.5 percent per year in 2018 and 2019 based on preliminary government assessments of new rules to regulate growth

** The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries could allow growth in seven of the country's 13 production regions to raise, with the final decision to be made in the autumn

** "The most obvious conclusion is that we will have an annual output growth of 1.5 percent. The potential is 3 percent annual growth, and if half of the regions can't grow then we will end up at around 1.5 percent," Jon Arne Groettum of the Seafood Federation told Reuters

** "This means growth conditions in the sea, like weather temperature, will be more important than the government's preliminary conclusion," he added

** The government's new growth regime is based on the prevalence of sea lice, a parasite, at fish farms

** Norway is the world's top salmon producer

Related stories on Thursday:

Norway may raise salmon farming quotas in northern regions

Sea lice levels at Norway's fish farms declined slightly in H1

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.