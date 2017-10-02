FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway salmon output growth on track to more than double in 2018 -forecaster Kontali
October 2, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 17 days ago

Norway salmon output growth on track to more than double in 2018 -forecaster Kontali

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s output of farmed salmon is set to grow by three percent year-on-year in 2017 and a further seven percent in 2018, the head of industry analyst Kontali Analyse said, maintaining forecasts made earlier this year

* The increased output follows a volume drop of some 5-6 pct in 2016 vs 2015, Kontali Managing Director Ragnar Nystoeyl said

* Volumes were also down in the first half of 2017, but a 5-8 percent increase is expected in the second half

* The increase in salmon output in July, August and September has lead to a price drop to around 52-53 Norwegian crowns per kilo in the spot market from a peak of around 80 crowns earlier this year

* Kontali also maintained its 2017 global salmon farm industry output growth forecast of 5 percent, driven by strong growth in Chile, the world’s second biggest producer after Norway

* Global growth seen at 7-8 percent in 2018, Kontali added

* The two countries produce around 80 percent of the expected global salmon output of around 2.2-2.3 million tonnes in 2017

* Nystoeyl declined to give price forecasts but said producers must set prices that spur greater demand following a period of lower supply

* Leading producers in Norway include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon

* Big producers in Chile are Multiexport Foods, Camanchaca, Invermar and Australis Seafoods (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

