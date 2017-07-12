FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 12, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 25 days ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 65.71 last week -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 65.71 Norwegian crowns ($7.94) per kilo last week, down from 69.36 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 15,795 tonnes from 13,724 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country's second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.2746 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

