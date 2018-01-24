FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon down to NOK 55.46 last week -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 55.46 Norwegian crowns ($7.09) per kilo last week from 57.28 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported fell to 16,479 tonnes from 17,007 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.8168 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

