Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 54.69 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 54.69 Norwegian crowns ($6.97) per kilo last week from 56.86 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 16,515 tonnes from 17,266 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.8486 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)