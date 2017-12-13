Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 53.36 last week, volumes also up -statistics agency

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 53.36 Norwegian crowns ($6.41) per kilo last week, up from 48.65 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 21,601 tonnes from 20,927 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.3296 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)