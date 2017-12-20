FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 53.76 last week, volumes up -statistics agency
December 20, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 6 days ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 53.76 last week, volumes up -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 53.76 Norwegian crowns ($6.43) per kilo last week, up from 53.36 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 24,582 tonnes from 21,601 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.3564 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

