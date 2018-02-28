FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 28, 2018 / 7:07 AM / a day ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 62.20 last week, volumes up -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 62.20 Norwegian crowns ($7.90) per kilo last week from 56.52 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 15,688 tonnes from 15,052 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.8704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.