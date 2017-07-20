Norway delays startup of new system for salmon output growth by 2 weeks -ministry

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Ministry of Trade and Fisheries said on Thursday it had extended the deadline for reporting where a salmon production permit is valid for.
** New deadline is August 15, 2017 from an earlier view of August 1.
** The reporting is a part of the long-awaited rules for managing growth in salmon farming
** Expects now implementation of new system from October 15 2017.
Link to story from Ministry of Trade and Fishery (only in Norwegian):
here (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)