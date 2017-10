OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Norway will end a scheme that has allowed fish farmers to gain extra output quotas for experimental projects that bring technological innovation to the industry, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement

* The temporary scheme, launched two years ago, expires on Nov. 17 and will not be extended, although applications received by this deadline will still be processed, it added (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)