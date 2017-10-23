Norway gives conditional approval to Cermaq's "iFarm"

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s Fisheries Directorate has given conditional approval to fish farmer Cermaq’s “iFarm” concept

* Applications from Aquafarm, Ballangen Sjoefarm and SFD Innovation were rejected, it added

* Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway’s salmon production

* To be awarded a licence under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures

* Final approval to use Cermaq’s “iFarm” depends on a process to further document it fits the criteria, the directorate said (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)