Norway gives conditional approval to Cermaq's "iFarm"
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 2 days ago

Norway gives conditional approval to Cermaq's "iFarm"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s Fisheries Directorate has given conditional approval to fish farmer Cermaq’s “iFarm” concept

* Applications from Aquafarm, Ballangen Sjoefarm and SFD Innovation were rejected, it added

* Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway’s salmon production

* To be awarded a licence under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures

* Final approval to use Cermaq’s “iFarm” depends on a process to further document it fits the criteria, the directorate said (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
