Norway salmon biomass up 7 pct yr/yr in August-Seafood Norway

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, was up by seven percent year-on-year in August, industry lobby Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 685,000 tonnes of salmon, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers, including Marine Harvest , Leroey, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon expect Norwegian production volumes to rise by around 2 percent in 2017 after falling 5 percent in 2016.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In July, salmon biomass was up 5 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)