Norway salmon price seen stable around 52-53 crowns next week -sources

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to remain stable around 52-53 crowns per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“It’s stable at around 52-53 crowns,” one exporter, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

A salmon producer confirmed a price level around 52-53 crowns next week and added that prices for fish bigger than 6 kilos dropped, and no longer sold at a premium to smaller fish.

Salmon prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January and have since remained volatile.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Supply constraints supported prices in the first half of 2017, ahead of an expected increase in volumes later in the year.

Average production costs for whole fish, including the cost of harvesting, rose by 13 percent to 34.29 crowns per kilo in 2016, according to data from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)