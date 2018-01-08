Norway's 2018 salmon output seen up 9 pct, price down 14 pct -council

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council CEO Renate Larsen said on Monday:

** Norway’s output of farmed salmon is expected to rise by nine percent in 2018 from 2017, while the global salmon output is forecast to rise by around seven percent

** Forecasts the average price of Norwegian salmon to decline by 13.8 percent to NOK 52 per kilo in 2018, based on the council’s price models, down from NOK 60.34 per kilo in 2017

** The lower price could eventually push up demand however, and thus trigger higher prices, she added ($1 = 8.0571 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)