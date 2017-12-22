Norwegian fish farmers can apply for new licenses by Jan 31 -fisheries ministry

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Salmon farmers in Norway can apply for licenses for new fish farms by Jan 31, 2018, the fisheries ministry said on Friday.

Authorities in the world’s largest producer of salmon recently introduced new regulations aiming to ensure sustainable growth in an industry that has become the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)