Price of Norwegian farmed salmon drops to NOK 40-45/kilo next week
October 27, 2017 / 12:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Price of Norwegian farmed salmon drops to NOK 40-45/kilo next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall further next week as demand falters and the supply of fish increases, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“We are in the low forties, maybe between 40-45 crowns per kilo,” said one salmon producer who declined to be named.

An exporter predicted a price of around 42 crowns per kilo on average.

In the current week, salmon was sold at around 46-48 crowns per kilo. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

