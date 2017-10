OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon for delivery during the current week has dropped to a range of 46-48 Norwegian crowns per kilo as demand faltered, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fish exporters and salmon farmers had originally predicted that market prices for delivery in Oslo would stay unchanged at 49-50 crowns per kilo in the current week. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)