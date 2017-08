OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norway's $970-billion wealth fund has agreed to pay 425 million euros ($486 million) for a 100 percent stake in the new Axel Springer headquarters office building in Berlin's Mitte district, it said on Monday.

Axel Springer separately reported the news earlier on Monday. ($1 = 0.8735 euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Louise Heavens)