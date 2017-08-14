FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway appoints commission to assess wealth fund's asset management strategy
#Banking and Financial News
August 14, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 16 hours ago

Norway appoints commission to assess wealth fund's asset management strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norway's finance ministry has appointed a commission to assess the management of the country's $975-billion sovereign wealth fund, it said on Monday.

The commission will assess the fund's investments in equities, fixed income and real estate portfolios, and report back to the ministry by January 2018. Its conclusions will be part of a white paper due in spring 2018.

The finance ministry holds the formal responsibility for the management of the fund, while the operational management is carried out by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), a unit of the central bank.

The fund's management is assessed every four years.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche

