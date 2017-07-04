FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington property for $191 mln
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 4, 2017 / 8:13 AM / a month ago

Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington property for $191 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 49-percent stake in an office and retail building in Washington D.C. for $190.8 million, in a joint venture with real estate partner Oxford Properties Group, the fund said on Tuesday.

It was the second joint transaction with Oxford Properties in as many days. The seller of the property was 1101 New York Holdings LLC, a company owned by W.R. Berkley Corporation and Property Group Partners, the fund added.

At the end of the first quarter the Norwegian fund had invested 2.5 percent of its assets in unlisted real estate. It has properties in London, Paris and New York, among other cities. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.