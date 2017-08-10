Norway to assess oil fund's investments in unlisted shares

OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Finance Ministry has set up a group of experts to evaluate whether the country's sovereign wealth fund should invest in unlisted shares, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The $980-billion fund in general can not invest in unlisted companies, except the real estate firms and companies that are planning initial public offering.

The experts should survey the market for unlisted equity investments and evaluated expected return, risk and cost of such investments, the ministry added.

They are expected to report back by December.

The experts will not look into investments in unlisted infrastructure.