OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, will receive 122 million euros for the sale of a property in Munich it co-owned with French insurer Axa, the fund said on Tuesday.

The fund had a 50-percent stake in the property, the SZ Tower in Munich. The buyer of the building is a subsidiary of Art-Invest Real Estate, the fund said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Edmund Blair)