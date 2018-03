OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1-trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has earned less money because of divestments it has made over the past twelve years due to ethical and environmental considerations, it said on Tuesday.

The fund returned 1.6 percentage points less between 2006 and 2017 as a result of exclusions of companies on ethical grounds, according to a report on return and risk it published. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)