Norway to open acreage for offshore floating wind power

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway plans to open one or two offshore regions for construction of floating wind turbines, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The government wishes to accommodate offshore wind power, in particular with demonstrations of floating wind turbines in mind,” it said, adding that this should happen “as soon as possible.”

Norway is western Europe’s top producer of oil and natural gas, and has so far lagged Nordic neighbours Denmark and Sweden in wind power developments. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)