Norwegian Air says to lower unit cost in 2018

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Thursday it would reduce its unit cost next year compared with this year, hoping to reassure investors who had been worried by cost inflation at the company.

Europe’s third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, already on a big expansion drive, also said it expected to grow its flight capacity by another 35 percent next year and presented third-quarter results below forecast.

Norwegian has embarked on an ambitious growth plan, buying more than 200 new fuel-efficient jets, in order to try to grab a slice of the lucrative transatlantic market.

Yet investors worry its drive to put more passengers on more planes has been pushing up costs quickly without producing higher returns.

Next year Norwegian Air targets a unit cost of 0.38-0.39 crown, excluding depreciation, against 0.42 crown this year, it said on Thursday.

It also targets its available-seat-kilometres (ASK), a measure of an airline’s passenger carrier capacity would grow by over a third next year as it puts more planes in service.

Its third-quarter adjusted operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR) was up 3.18 billion crowns from 2.57 billion a year ago, but below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 3.63 billion crowns.

The earnings shortfall was mainly explained by higher costs, particularly related to technical maintenance and other flight operations, said brokers Pareto Securities, which hold a Buy recommendation on the share.