February 13, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Norwegian Air eyes new routes from London to South America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air plans to add new routes from London to destinations in South America after strong sales on its Buenos Aires route, the budget carrier’s chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

CEO Bjorn Kjos also said Norwegian could add new routes to Asia, including Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing, from London if it wins access to the Siberian Corridor over Russia, the shortest flying route between Scandinavia and Asia.

Further expansion will come at London Gatwick in 2020, Kjos said, as it plans to fly its new Airbus A321neoLR aircraft from there to destinations on the U.S. east coast and the mid-west.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Victoria Bryan

