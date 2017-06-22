FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis's canakinumab cut risks for heart attack survivors - study
June 22, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 2 months ago

Novartis's canakinumab cut risks for heart attack survivors - study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.

Canakinumab, also called ACZ885, when used with current standard therapies reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke in patients with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis, Novartis said. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

