Novartis pitches new Cosentyx data as immunology crowd grows
#Healthcare
November 6, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Novartis pitches new Cosentyx data as immunology crowd grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Novartis on Monday stepped up its defence of Cosentyx, amid rising competition from other immunology medicines, with data indicating the drug halted damage to ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients’ spines after four years of treatment.

Of 274 patients receiving Cosentyx, Novartis said almost 80 percent demonstrated on X-ray images at 208 weeks no progression of spine damage from the inflammatory disease that causes bone growths on vertebrae, stiffness, pain and mobility loss. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

